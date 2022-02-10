SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Acquires £126.43 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Jonathan Davies acquired 47 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £126.43 ($170.97).
Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 49 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £123.97 ($167.64).
- On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 55 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £125.95 ($170.32).
LON SSPG opened at GBX 296.20 ($4.01) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 254.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 258.06. SSP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 209.17 ($2.83) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -5.77.
SSP Group Company Profile
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.
