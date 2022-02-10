Lee Hsien Yang Acquires 850 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £977.50 ($1,321.84).

Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Lee Hsien Yang purchased 773 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £981.71 ($1,327.53).

RR stock opened at GBX 119.86 ($1.62) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.03 billion and a PE ratio of 4.14. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 86.69 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.19). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.12) to GBX 177 ($2.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 134.17 ($1.81).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

