Stephens Initiates Coverage on Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.41% from the company’s current price.

NYSE:ALIT opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Alight has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $158,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alight during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

