Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €179.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €179.00 ($205.75) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($151.72) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($147.13) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($160.92) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($155.17) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €139.23 ($160.04).

Get Airbus alerts:

AIR stock opened at €117.50 ($135.06) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($78.48) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($114.91). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €110.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €112.64.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.