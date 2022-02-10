Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,150 by Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,150 ($83.16) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.14) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.19) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.37) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.48) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,207.50 ($97.46).

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($108.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

