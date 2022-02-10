Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,150 by Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,150 ($83.16) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.14) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.19) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.37) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.48) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,207.50 ($97.46).

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($108.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

