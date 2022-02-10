Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:VSTO opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Tarola acquired 1,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,200 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 227,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 109,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.