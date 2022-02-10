General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.General Dynamics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.000-$12.150 EPS.

GD traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,626. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $161.57 and a 52-week high of $216.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.25.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

