Semux Market Capitalization Hits $11,152.29 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Semux has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $11,152.29 and approximately $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00126537 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010221 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006062 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004465 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000879 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

