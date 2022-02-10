Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Trading 1.5% Higher

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.32. 57,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 130,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Antelope Enterprise by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Antelope Enterprise by 156,676.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antelope Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 4.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

