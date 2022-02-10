Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Trading Up 7.3%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF)’s share price rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 26,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 185,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$1.25 to C$0.85 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.