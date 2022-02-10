Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Trading Up 3.1%

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 3,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

