MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Shares Down 0.6%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.02 and last traded at $44.02. Approximately 407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTYFF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Veritas Investment Research cut MTY Food Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective (up previously from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

