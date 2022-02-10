AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 25,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 604,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.46.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in AgeX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AgeX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in AgeX Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in AgeX Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 112,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its technology platforms include PureStem, UniverCyte, iTR, and HyStem. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

