AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 25,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 604,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.46.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
About AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its technology platforms include PureStem, UniverCyte, iTR, and HyStem. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.
