SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Trading 13% Higher

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE)’s stock price traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 9,649,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 3,387,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; hydro development; and provision of offshore and onshore construction services.

