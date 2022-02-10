Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.33.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.19. 3,807,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,650. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.