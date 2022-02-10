WHALE Market Cap Reaches $61.19 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for $8.14 or 0.00018569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $61.19 million and $1.80 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.78 or 0.07208152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,791.21 or 0.99834050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00054088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006418 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,748 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

