DoYourTip Price Reaches $0.29 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. DoYourTip has a market cap of $413,421.96 and approximately $9,035.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded up 130.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.47 or 0.00340749 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000128 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006665 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001007 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $535.75 or 0.01221399 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

