First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Stock Price Up 1.5%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 652,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,148,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000.

