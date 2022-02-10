Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Trading Down 0.6%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €19.16 ($22.02) and last traded at €19.22 ($22.09). Approximately 22,791 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €19.34 ($22.23).
The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a current ratio of 24.92.
Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile (ETR:WUW)
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Wüstenrot & Württembergische Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wüstenrot & Württembergische and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.