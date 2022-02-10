ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.32. 3,607,513 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,154,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOLD. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter worth $87,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter worth $115,000. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 100.0% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 10,945.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 49,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 276.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,547 shares during the last quarter.

