Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Shares Down 2.9%

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB) dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 6,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 34,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.64 million and a PE ratio of 170.00.
About Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB)
