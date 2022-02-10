Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE) fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.07). 126,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 103,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.93.
Pembridge Resources Company Profile (LON:PERE)
