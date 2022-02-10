Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE) fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.07). 126,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 103,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.93.

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

