Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis.

APPS stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,631,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,514. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26.

APPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

