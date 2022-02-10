Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Reaches $0.0228 on Top Exchanges

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $208,402.09 and approximately $10,296.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00049343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.88 or 0.07208898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,770.94 or 0.99953048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

