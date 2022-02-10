Pirate Chain Price Reaches $1.15 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $217.81 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 72.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002616 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00286370 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00083681 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00109209 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003634 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,135,095 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

