Nabox Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NABOX)

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Nabox has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Nabox has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nabox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00049343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.88 or 0.07208898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,770.94 or 0.99953048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,344,455,863 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

