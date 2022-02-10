Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.54

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5358 per share on Sunday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous final dividend of $0.47.

The company has a current ratio of 599.50, a quick ratio of 599.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

In other news, insider Richard (Dick) Weil sold 23,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$42.53 ($30.16), for a total value of A$1,006,940.28 ($714,142.04). Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,898 shares of company stock worth $5,417,247.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

