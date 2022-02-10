Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.54

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5358 per share on Sunday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous final dividend of $0.47.

The company has a current ratio of 599.50, a quick ratio of 599.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

In other news, insider Richard (Dick) Weil sold 23,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$42.53 ($30.16), for a total value of A$1,006,940.28 ($714,142.04). Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,898 shares of company stock worth $5,417,247.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

