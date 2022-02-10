Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.020-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.600-$18.000 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $507.80.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY stock traded up $8.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $432.21. 151,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,017. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.00. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $354.17 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,599 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.