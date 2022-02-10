Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €150.00 ($172.41) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($211.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($188.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($160.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €174.60 ($200.69) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($189.66) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €164.33 ($188.88).

Deutsche Börse stock traded down €0.45 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €157.10 ($180.57). The company had a trading volume of 446,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €130.10 ($149.54) and a fifty-two week high of €163.35 ($187.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €148.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €146.50.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

