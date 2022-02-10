Particl Hits Market Capitalization of $19.17 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00003677 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $19.17 million and approximately $5,973.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009354 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000093 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.36 or 0.00473507 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,903,387 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

