Emercoin Price Reaches $0.0501 on Major Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $23,517.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,762,304 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

