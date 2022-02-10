Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $2.60. Moody’s posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $12.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $12.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.04 to $13.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCO traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.34. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $272.60 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.