Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $2.60. Moody’s posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $12.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $12.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.04 to $13.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moody’s.
MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE MCO traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.34. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $272.60 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.
About Moody’s
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
