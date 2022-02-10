Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 93,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 141,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile (CVE:RDS)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company has a portfolio of three properties, which covers an area of 7,361.42 hectares. Its flagship project is the O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,838.94 hectares located in the Abitibi region, northwestern QuÃ©bec.

