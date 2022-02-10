Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €12.36 ($14.21) and last traded at €12.42 ($14.28). Approximately 239,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.44 ($14.30).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €13.10 ($15.06) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.09) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €15.10 ($17.36) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.85) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.75) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.38 ($16.53).

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.91 and a 200-day moving average of €13.31.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

