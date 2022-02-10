Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Shares Up 1.3%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tokuyama from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.

