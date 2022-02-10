Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Shares Up 1.1%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.70. 221,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 629,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$546.56 million and a P/E ratio of -55.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.26.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, cesium, tantalum, and rubidium metals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

