Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Shares Up 1.1%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.70. 221,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 629,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.
The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$546.56 million and a P/E ratio of -55.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.26.
About Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL)
Read More
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.