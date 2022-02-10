American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 118,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 353,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$1.70 price target on American Manganese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$202.39 million and a PE ratio of -10.77.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

