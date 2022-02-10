Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.

Get Jiangsu Expressway alerts:

About Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.