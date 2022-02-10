Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues Earnings Results

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,682. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Douglas Emmett stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.