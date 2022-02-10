OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $747.89 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $5.33 or 0.00012147 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $747.89 million and approximately $226.42 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

