Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Tops $4.21

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.21 or 0.00009593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $173.31 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00041329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00107868 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

ORN is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,150,000 coins. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

