SAFE DEAL Reaches Market Cap of $2.63 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $423,813.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00004817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00049322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.06 or 0.07222847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,771.28 or 0.99699535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00051296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00053868 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006402 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,545,639 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,678 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars.

