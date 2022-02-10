Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Criteo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

CRTO stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.35. 1,083,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,548. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.21.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Criteo stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

