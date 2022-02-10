Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Releases Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. 1,357,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,011. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $892.45 million, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 408.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 28.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 75.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 33,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 28.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.