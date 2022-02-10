O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.59 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY 2022 guidance to $32.350-$32.850 EPS.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $640.22. The stock had a trading volume of 667,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,635. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $428.79 and a one year high of $710.86. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $686.64.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.