Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.500-$25.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.20 billion-$36.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.03 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $412.18.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.36. The company had a trading volume of 683,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $288.08 and a fifty-two week high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northrop Grumman stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $627,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

