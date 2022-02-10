ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading 50.2% Higher Over Last Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $12.06 million and approximately $936,982.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 50.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00041354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00107814 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

