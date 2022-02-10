FUTURAX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $290.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $36,050.29 and approximately $290.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00343735 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000128 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006750 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001012 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.39 or 0.01225294 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

