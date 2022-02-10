Brokerages Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to post sales of $85.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $93.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $45.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $246.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.97 million to $257.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $363.50 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $365.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACM Research.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 46.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,669.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,885 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter worth $62,438,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter worth $33,682,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 417.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,079,000 after acquiring an additional 264,637 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 67.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,964,000 after acquiring an additional 145,687 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.98. 170,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,068. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.19.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

