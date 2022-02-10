Zacks: Analysts Expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.06 Million

Equities analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to report sales of $185.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.28 million and the highest is $185.83 million. ATN International posted sales of $123.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $600.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $599.41 million to $600.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $742.47 million, with estimates ranging from $737.51 million to $747.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ATN International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ATN International by 132.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in ATN International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ATN International in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in ATN International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 76,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,355. ATN International has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.76 million, a PE ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.20%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.